HSE to update treatment plan for people with gender dysphoria

The HSE is set to update the current model of care for the treatment of gender dysphoria, said its Chief Clinical Officer.

In recent days, a report on the issue was presented to the HSE executive management committee.

A multi-disciplinary team will now be established to update the existing model.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Dr Colm Henry said that the model of care must change alongside the epidemiology of gender dysphoria.

A number of other countries, including the UK, are undergoing similar processes.

It is also hoped that Ireland will join an international research programme that will help in the development of an appropriate care model.

This programme will follow up with patients to see how their treatment has addressed their gender dysphoria and any underlying issues in order to better understand the condition.

The new model will have a multidisciplinary approach and cover primary, secondary, and tertiary services.

"The objective is to have an entirely domestic service," said Dr Henry.

Concerns were raised about treatment options for young people in Ireland with gender dysphoria last year following the closure of a London transgender clinic.

The NHS took the decision to close its gender identity clinic after a report found that only having one provider "is not a safe or viable long-term option".

Following the recommendation from Dr Hilary Cass, who is leading an independent review into Gender Identity Services for children and young people in the UK, the NHS is working towards a national regional network.

Chair of Transgender Equality Network Ireland (Teni) Sam Blanckensee said Ireland should not be relying on another country for any transgender healthcare services.

“Supporting people to access gender-affirming healthcare early is key, and just making sure that young people who are experiencing gender dysphoria get that support,” they said.

"What we want to see is that support in Ireland, a supportive system, helping families and young people to make really informed decisions.”

Dr Henry said that only a small number of patients are being referred abroad at the moment.

In 2019, the HSE’s steering committee on transgender services recommended a consultant child psychiatrist run a dedicated service within the mental health services, but this has been hampered by recruitment challenges.