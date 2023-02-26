'I felt broken beyond repair:' Increasing number of males presenting with eating disorders

An increasing number of men are presenting with complex eating disorders, Bodywhys has warned.

Over 188,000 people in Ireland are affected by eating disorders, according to the HSE National Clinical Programme for Eating Disorders, and one in four of these may be experienced by a man.

A lack of understanding and perceived stigma is leading to men and boys being under-treated for these serious and complex conditions.

The incorrect assumption that eating disorders are a 'female illness' can result in men not acknowledging their own illness for months or years.

This delay in recognising the symptoms and seeking help means that many men will become more unwell.

"When I was young and sick, I didn’t see anyone dealing with what I was dealing with or anyone talking about surviving," said Chris Duff, who struggled with eating disorders in the past.

"I felt hopeless, broken beyond repair, alone and doomed. We need more men speaking up, we need more stories people might be able to relate to so they can see hope."

Chris said that when concerns were raised about his illness, his parents were told that boys do not get eating disorders.

That prevented me from getting the help I needed and added to the shame and isolation I already felt.

There are symptoms that can be more male-oriented, said Bodywhys Communication Officer Ellen Jennings.

These include a focus on shape, leanness, and muscle definition.

"Compulsive exercise or anxiety from missing a workout may also be a significant concern," she said.

As part of Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2023, Bodywhys is seeking to highlight the issue of eating disorders in boys and men.

Running from February 27, the organisation which supports people with eating disorders will spend the week bringing the unique male experience to the foreground and breaking down the stigma which may stand in the way of them reaching out for help.

In 2022, Bodywhys set up a monthly online support group for men in addition to the weekly group that meets weekly.

The new group offers a space for men and boys to share experiences that are unique to them.

If you are living with an eating disorder or want to learn more or support a loved one, contact Bodywhys at 01 2107906 or bodywise.ie.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.