More than 75% of Irish people supportive of EU response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

More than 75% of Irish people supportive of EU response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen; Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky; and president of the European Council Charles Michel following a meeting in Brussels on February 9. Survey found 76% of Irish people expressed satisfaction with measures taken by the EU to support Ukraine following the start of the war with Russia a year ago. Picture: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 13:20
Sean McCarthaigh

More than three-quarters of Irish people remain supportive of the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the findings of a major European survey.

However, Irish people also showed one of the lowest levels of support among citizens of the 27 EU member states for having a common EU defence and security policy, according to the report by the European Commission.

The survey also revealed that Irish people now have the fourth highest level of concern about immigration among EU citizens, with 26% claiming it was an important issue compared to the EU average of 17%.

It found 76% of Irish people expressed satisfaction with measures taken by the EU to support Ukraine following the start of the war with Russia a year ago.

It is the second highest level of support among the 27 EU member states after Portugal (79%) and considerably above the EU average of 56%.

The Eurobarometer poll also showed even higher levels of satisfaction among Irish people with the Government’s reaction to the invasion.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents in Ireland have supported measures taken by the Government to date. The EU average is 55%.

However, Irish people were less enthusiastic than most Europeans about having a common EU defence and security policy.

Just over two-thirds (69%) were supportive of such a measure compared to the EU average of 77% with other countries including Austria, Romania and Sweden even more lukewarm about a common defence and security policy.

At the same time, 82% of Irish people favoured an increase in co-operation on defence matters at EU level, with 71% stating more money should be spent on defence in the EU.

The survey, which was published to coincide with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, interviewed more than 26,000 people across all 27 EU member states, including over 1,000 in the Republic. It was conducted in the first two months of 2023.

Read More

US commits further $2bn in drones, ammunition and aid to Ukraine

More in this section

Hand holding newborn baby's hand Revealed: The most popular baby names in Ireland
Tough Times Funding for mental health services  'perilously low'
Increasing numbers of endangered fish being caught in country's fishing nets Increasing numbers of endangered fish being caught in country's fishing nets
#UkraineEurobarometerOrganisation: European Commission
<p> Anthony Ryan shovels snow at the entrance to Millers Weir, Athgarvan Co Kildare in February 2018 as the Beast from the East weather front hit Ireland. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Is a second 'Beast from the East' on the way? Weather experts settle the debate

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd