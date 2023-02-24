More than 75% of Irish people supportive of EU response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

More than three-quarters of Irish people remain supportive of the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the findings of a major European survey.

However, Irish people also showed one of the lowest levels of support among citizens of the 27 EU member states for having a common EU defence and security policy, according to the report by the European Commission.

The survey also revealed that Irish people now have the fourth highest level of concern about immigration among EU citizens, with 26% claiming it was an important issue compared to the EU average of 17%.

It found 76% of Irish people expressed satisfaction with measures taken by the EU to support Ukraine following the start of the war with Russia a year ago.

It is the second highest level of support among the 27 EU member states after Portugal (79%) and considerably above the EU average of 56%.

The Eurobarometer poll also showed even higher levels of satisfaction among Irish people with the Government’s reaction to the invasion.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents in Ireland have supported measures taken by the Government to date. The EU average is 55%.

However, Irish people were less enthusiastic than most Europeans about having a common EU defence and security policy.

Just over two-thirds (69%) were supportive of such a measure compared to the EU average of 77% with other countries including Austria, Romania and Sweden even more lukewarm about a common defence and security policy.

At the same time, 82% of Irish people favoured an increase in co-operation on defence matters at EU level, with 71% stating more money should be spent on defence in the EU.

The survey, which was published to coincide with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, interviewed more than 26,000 people across all 27 EU member states, including over 1,000 in the Republic. It was conducted in the first two months of 2023.