‘Exponential increase’ in volume and frequency of protests this year

‘Exponential increase’ in volume and frequency of protests this year

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a meeting in public with the Policing Authority in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 17:51
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

There has been an “exponential increase” in the volume and frequency of protests this year compared with previous years, Gardaí have said.

The vast majority of these demonstrations are “of an anti-immigration sentiment”, and the increase is particularly pronounced in Dublin, the Policing Authority was told by senior Garda members.

They said that the force has faced various challenges in attending and monitoring the protests.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis said that there had been 115 protests in Dublin in the first two months of this year, which she called an “exponential increase”.

We're stretched, but I suppose we are still managing at the moment

Ms Willis said it was a “significant additional cost” to attend the protests, particularly as public order units need to be on standby.

She said that one of the more challenging aspects is where there is a counter protest, “where we’re trying to keep two opposing sides apart”.

“We have deployed an additional 400 members since January in support of protests,” she said, adding that this involved overtime or bringing in gardaí from different areas.

“We’re stretched, but I suppose we are still managing at the moment.”

She said that while the vast majority of protests are peaceful, they are “very challenging” for gardaí and provide for “very unpleasant scenes for our members”.

The authority was told that a number of prosecutions are before the courts about alleged incidents that have arisen either during protests or on the fringes of protests.

Ms Willis said that there were currently less than 10 incidents before the courts, but other investigations are under way.

She said: “I’m confident that there will be further prosecutions, but again, the vast majority of people that are engaged in protest activity are exercising their right to do that, and it’s in a peaceful manner.”

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said that an initial attempt is always made to get in contact with the organisers of the protest, and where they do, they “try to reach some common ground”, and it works very well.

She said this is not always possible because it is not clear who is organising the protest.

Read More

Victim of alleged homophobic assault in Cork: ‘You can be gay in Ireland but don’t be too gay’

More in this section

Lifelong friend of Cork bishop 'devastated' by his LA death Lifelong friend of Cork bishop 'devastated' by his LA death
ToothFaerie toothpaste products recalled amid health concerns ToothFaerie toothpaste products recalled amid health concerns
More Bones have been found at the Tuam mother and Baby site Mother and baby homes group slams 'discriminatory' redress scheme
ProtestsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Ahern: New British government may be needed to reach Northern Ireland Protocol deal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd