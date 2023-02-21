Cannabis worth €2.4m seized in special garda operation

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men and seized cannabis worth €2.4m during an operation in Dublin.

As part of the force's Operation Tara alongside an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised crime activity in the Dublin region, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted two vehicles Tallaght and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area.