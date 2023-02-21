Cannabis worth €2.4m seized in special garda operation

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men and seized cannabis worth €2.4m during an operation in Dublin.
As part of the force's Operation Tara alongside an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised crime activity in the Dublin region, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted two vehicles Tallaght and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area.
During the course of the searches, 120 kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €2.4m was seized.
The drugs will be sent for further analysis.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Two males, aged in their 40s have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations.
"Investigations are ongoing."