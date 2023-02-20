Teen helps raise €325k for Debra Ireland after Late Late Show appearance 

A teenager with 'butterfly skin' condition has thanked the public after they raised €325,000 for charity.

Claudia Scanlon, 19, appeared on Friday's Late Late Show to speak about life with EB (epidermolysis bullosa) and to raise funds for Debra Ireland.

Claudia was born with a severe form of the disorder, which affects her both externally and internally. It has left 80% of her body covered in blisters, her hands and toes have fused and she is in an electric wheelchair full-time.

"It affects every aspect of my life," she told host Ryan Tubridy.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's a living hell and that's the only way I can describe it."

Claudia appeared on the show, alongside Debra Ireland ambassador and Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton, just days after getting out of hospital.

Despite living with EB and all of the challenges and difficulties it brings, Claudia tries not to let it limit her or her dreams.

"I try to be as positive as possible because I want to live my life and I have the right and I deserve to live the life that I was given.

I don't want to sit in a corner and cry about it because I don't want to throw my life away. I'm here and I have a life to live.

Her passion in life is make-up and she will be a fully trained make-up artist when she graduates from her college course in May.

It is her hope to break into the industry and, in doing so, challenge the stereotype that people with disabilities cannot chase their dream job.

Claudia's aim is to get out and do make-up on other people to help them feel good about themselves.

"I want to actually be face-to-face with people and make other people feel pretty about themselves because that is what make-up has done for me, personally. I don't always feel the best when I wake up and get out of bed in the morning.

"A lot of the time I have a lot of self-confidence issues. I think that's why I love make-up and why I want to go into it as a passion."

As well as going to college, Claudia spends a great deal of time helping to raise awareness and funds for Debra Ireland.

Debra Ireland supports patients and families dealing with EB, a condition that affects an estimated one in 18,000 babies born in Ireland.

"We could not do our day-to-day life without Debra Ireland," Claudia says.

'Money will help fund a cure'

Speaking about the €325,000 raised following her appearance on The Late Late Show, Claudia said: "This fundraising means so much — not only to me but to the whole EB community. The money raised will hopefully help fund a cure."

She said while the money will help Debra Ireland to continue its daily support services, the overall goal is to find a cure.

"It might not be in my lifetime but I'm ok with that if it means I've done my job for the next generation so they don't have to live with this."

Thank you @Claudia61312789 and @JohnnySexton for being on @RTELateLateShow tonight for people living with EB.



EB is devastating. Awareness is vital if we are to find effective treatments and a cure .



To donate ▶ https://t.co/oTH4KnmsDN

#LateLate #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/k0WPtFpzhY — DEBRA Ireland - The Butterfly Skin Charity (@debraireland) February 17, 2023

Debra Ireland chief executive Jimmy Fearon also extended his gratitude to those who helped to raise the six-figure sum.

“Once again, the Irish public have shown how incredibly generous they are. We cannot thank them enough,” he said.

Johnny Sexton, who has been a long-time ambassador for the charity, praised Claudia as an inspiration.

“The first thing that you see is how incredibly brave they [EB patients] are. It makes you feel a little bit bad about yourself when you come home with an injury or after a bad game and you’re giving out about the world," he said.

“What they go through is worlds apart, and their families as well, Claudia’s mum and dad are here tonight and what they do for her is incredibly inspiring.”

If you missed your chance to donate, you can still do so here.