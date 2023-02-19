Johnson’s NI Protocol warning not completely unhelpful, says Mordaunt

Boris Johnson’s warning over a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol was not “completely unhelpful”, a British senior cabinet minister has said.

The former British prime minister said overnight that dropping the Protocol Bill – which would empower the UK to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty – would be a “great mistake”.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention would “remind the EU” of the Bill, which is seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the bloc.

It comes as current primemMinister Rishi Sunak appears on the cusp of reaching an agreement with the EU aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Ms Mordaunt stressed a deal must work for all communities in Northern Ireland and pass the seven tests set out by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

On Mr Johnson’s remarks, she told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “Boris is being Boris.

“But I wouldn’t say this is a completely unhelpful intervention.”

It is “helpful to remind the EU of that Bill, and what this deal actually has to deliver”, she added.

A source close to Mr Johnson said on Saturday night that “his general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill”.

The UK government has indicated a successful outcome would mean the Protocol Bill – tabled at Westminster under Mr Johnson’s leadership but paused when Mr Sunak entered No 10 – would no longer be required.

Ms Mordaunt suggested a deal would not work unless the DUP supports it, which the party is unlikely to do if the European Court of Justice retains an oversight role in the region.

She said Mr Sunak had been focused in his negotiations on the “democratic deficit”, a term used by Northern Ireland unionists to describe the application of EU rules in the region without local politicians having a say.

The Commons leader told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “It’s about the communities in Northern Ireland and particularly the seven tests the DUP have set out, which don’t explicitly mention the court. But clearly, they’re wanting to protect the integrity of the United Kingdom and they’re also wanting to be able to have a say over any future regulations.

Northern Ireland unionists argue that placing an effective trade border across the Irish Sea undermines the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Those are the tests. This has to pass. If this deal does not pass those tests, it won’t work, it’s as simple as that.”

A UK-EU agreement has not yet been reached, Ms Mordaunt said, echoing the prime minister’s assessment after he held further talks with EU leaders on Saturday.

Ms Mordaunt said: “Both sides of the negotiations have said we’re not there yet. But those negotiations are still progressing and there are optimistic signs.”

There is speculation a deal could be presented to MPs as soon as this week.

Mr Johnson’s intervention has raised concerns over a potential rebellion by Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers if Mr Sunak’s changes are put to a vote in Parliament.