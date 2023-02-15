Michael D Higgins signs book of condolence for Goal staff lost in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

President Michael D Higgins was the first to sign Goal’s book of condolence, honouring those killed in last week’s earthquakes.

The Irish-based international humanitarian aid organisation opened the online book, allowing people to input messages of sympathy following the tragic deaths in Turkey and Syria.

It comes nine days after the earthquake struck, which claimed the lives of more than 41,000 people, including 28 staff members working for Goal.

Goal CEO Siobhan Walsh said: “The scale of loss of our colleagues is one we have never experienced in our history and the depth of destruction is one never witnessed before in our Middle East operations. We have lost 28 dear colleagues — 26 colleagues from our programme in NW Syria and two colleagues from our programme in Turkey.

They were true humanitarians, and it is fitting that we recognise and pay tribute to their commitment to making a difference in our world.

"We do this by sharing important information about their lives and families.”

Members of the public are asked to pay their respects by writing a message in the book of condolences.

“We have opened a book of condolence and invite anyone to express words of sympathy, to show continued solidarity with our colleagues on the ground, their families, and all of the communities in this region, whose lives have been devastated by this enormous tragedy.

"The Goal family is truly a global one, which includes many former colleagues, friends, and families, partners, and members of the public who are strong supporters of Goal,” said Ms Walsh.

“We will find the most fitting way to bring our global Goal family together to mourn and pay tribute to our colleagues and most importantly to create a lasting memorial in their honour.”

The book has already gathered a number of responses from all over the world, with sympathies expressed by those living in Sudan and Colombia.

Goal South Sudan Head Office expressed its sympathies, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes which took place in Turkey and Syria on 6 February. We pray for those who lost their lives and their families in this tragic disaster that affected a huge number of innocent people, and we wish a quick recovery for those who are injured.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all Syrian and Turkish citizens and all those affected by the incident."

The book of condolence can be accessed at:

https://www.goalglobal.org/condolences/[/url]