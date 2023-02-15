'Prominent, well-known' suppliers to take over closed coffee units at Irish train stations

'Prominent, well-known' suppliers to take over closed coffee units at Irish train stations

A train at the platform at Kent Station, Cork. On-board trolley services were withdrawn as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 20:00
Sally Gorman

Irish Rail has claimed "well-known" suppliers are to take over the closed AMT Coffee units in Irish train stations as on-board catering services resumed. 

AMT Coffee kiosks have been closed at Kent station in Cork, and Dublin's Heuston and Connolly stations since November after the company running them was sold out of administration to SSP Group, a British foodservice company.

SSP Group decided to only keep 25 coffee sites up and running across the UK and Ireland, meaning 18 sites were closed with immediate effect — including those at a number of Irish train stations.

One hundred employees across those sites and head office were made redundant at that time.

Irish Rail corporate communications manager Barry Kenny said on Wednesday that new suppliers have been secured to operate these units and said they will be in place over the coming weeks.

Mr Kenny told the Irish Examiner there will be "a different but prominent, well-known brand at each station" but he could not confirm further details.

He also confirmed Irish Rail was "making efforts to put previous employees from the AMT units in contact with any new operators".

"The closure of AMT Coffee at our train stations, paired with Irish Rail's banning of onboard catering services during the pandemic, meant that, for months, commuters could only buy tea, coffee or sandwiches if there was a shop in the station." 

Irish Rail has now confirmed the restoration of its onboard catering service from the end of March.

Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson James O'Connor revealed the plans, following a meeting with Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade in Leinster House on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m delighted that Irish Rail has confirmed restoration of on-board train catering will be taking place in the coming months.

On-board services were deeply missed by those who are regular commuters on Irish Rail services so this is very welcome news."

According to the Cork East TD: "The reinstatement of the service will be done on a phased basis commencing with the Dublin-Cork line servicing Portlaoise, Portarlington, Thurles, Limerick Junction and Mallow."

The sale of refreshments was banned on Irish trains three years ago, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but when restrictions on public transport lifted last February, the on-board catering did not resume as RailGourmet, the company which supplied the service, withdrew.

Since then, Irish Rail has struggled to find a replacement.

Read More

Irish Rail considering installing vending machines on trains 

More in this section

President Higgins visit to Scotland - Day One Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Nicola Sturgeon’s 'freshness and enthusiasm'
Irish inflation survey Government is committed to ‘making work pay better’, says Taoiseach
Company behind Dáil cameras rejects 'security threat' claims Company behind Dáil cameras rejects 'security threat' claims
#COVID-19Public TransportOrganisation: Irish Rail
Queen Elizabeth II death

Michael D Higgins signs book of condolence for Goal staff lost in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.254 s