Defence Forces pay tribute to 'outstanding' soldier who died in parachuting accident

The Defence Forces have paid tribute to Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell, who died after a parachuting accident in Spain on Sunday.

Described as a well-known and highly respected member of the forces, Acting Sgt Mjr O'Connell passed away after a malfunction with parachutes while on holiday in Spain. He was 54.

The tragic incident occurred when the soldier had been undertaking a civilian parachute instructors' course in Spain. He had been taking the course in a private capacity and was off duty at the time of the incident, the Defence Forces said.

Acting Sgt Maj O'Connell first joined the Defence Forces in February 1990 and his home unit was the Cadet School, Military College in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp.

According to the Defence Forces, he completed a number of international military courses during his 33-year career.

He was a physical training instructor, confidence training instructor, driving instructor, APC Instructor and live fire tactical trainer. He trained officer cadets in the Cadet School for over 20 years.

He served overseas on nine occasions with the Defence Forces, in Lebanon, Kosovo, Mali and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

In a statement, Irish Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy sent deepest sympathies to the family of Acting Sgt Maj O'Connell.

He said: "Declan was an outstanding soldier and leader who was highly respected by all who had the pleasure to serve with him. He will be sorely missed by his Defence Forces family and my thoughts and condolences go out to his family at this extremely difficult time."

The Deputy Chief of Staff (Support) of the Defence Forces and President of Defence Forces Parachuting Major General Adrian Ó Murchú, said that Mr O'Connell was an "exemplar for all that is good about the Defence Forces."

He said: "A natural leader and instructor, he was a great mentor to younger jumpers, and while he was a highly qualified instructor in multiple fields, he was always open to new learning himself. This was shown by the fact that even though he was a qualified military jumpmaster, he was working towards a complementary sports qualification in his own time.

He was a champion for all the DF values, especially moral and physical courage, selflessness and integrity.

"Above all, Doc was a great soldier, team-mate and friend to all who knew him, and a born leader who inspired the many cadets that he trained over the years."

The news of the tragic death follows the shooting dead of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December.

Pte Rooney's colleague, Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork was seriously wounded when the armoured UN vehicle in which they were travelling was surrounded by a group of armed attackers.

Pt Kearney suffered serious head injuries in the attack.

He has since been released from Beaumont Hospital and is continuing his treatment at home.