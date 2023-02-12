Breaking: Member of Defence Forces dies in Spain

The Defence Forces has suffered another tragedy with the news that "a well-known and highly respected member" has died following what is believed to be a malfunction with his parachutes while he was on holiday in Spain.
Any inquiry into his death will have to focus on why his main parachute did not open in the first instance, and if there was a back-up reserve parachute in the pack, and why did that not activate.
The Defence Forces confirmed that the member was off-duty at the time of the fatal incident.
It said in a statement this evening that more details would be issued once all family members have been informed.
It is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with the Defence Force's member's family at this stage.
No further details are available at this time.
The news of the tragic death follows the shooting dead of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December.
Pte Rooney's colleague, Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork was seriously wounded when the armoured UN vehicle in which they were travelling was surrounded by a group of armed attackers.
Pt Kearney suffered serious head injuries in the attack.
He has since been released from Beaumont Hospital and is continuing his treatment at home.