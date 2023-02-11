'Every day is like the 14th of February': Anniversary vigil held for victims of Stardust tragedy

'Every day is like the 14th of February': Anniversary vigil held for victims of Stardust tragedy

Charlie Bird attended this afternoon's vigil at Butterly Business Park where a memorial wall was unveiled. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 21:38
Michelle McGlynn

Families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy held a candlelight vigil at the site of the St Valentine’s Day blaze this afternoon.

Hundreds were injured and 48 young people were killed when the fire spread through the nightclub in Artane in 1981.

To mark the 42nd anniversary, the Stardust Victims Committee lit 48 candles for those who died in the disaster.

The North Dublin community Gospel Choir and Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band performed music throughout the afternoon.

Retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird joined the candlelit vigil and unveiled the Stardust Victims Eternal Memorial at Butterly Business Park on Saturday.

Gertrude Barrett's son Michael, who died in the fire, raised the alarm on the night.

"Michael was assistant DJ on the night, he was helping out the DJ Colm O'Brien and he raised the alarm," she said.

"He never made it. He was the last identified on the Tuesday evening and then, of couse as you know, there was another five young lads weren't identified for another 25 years.

"Sometimes every day is like the 14th of February."

Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band performed music throughout the afternoon alongside the North Dublin Community Gospel Choir. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band performed music throughout the afternoon alongside the North Dublin Community Gospel Choir. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The long-awaited new inquests into the deaths will commence on April 19.

Maurice McHugh, who lost his only daughter in the Stardust fire, said the families want justice and accountability.

"All of the families on the northside were criminalised as arsonists and then that was for 27 years that lasted," he said.

"Then, we were exempted and then we continued on fighting and fighting for justice and we had step-by-step, year-by-year.

"Eventually, on the 42nd year, the inquest was opened."

A waitress who was working the night the fire broke out has remembered it as a "nightmare".

Phyllis Campbell said she is hopeful that all of the families will see justice done.

"The night of the fire will always come into your mind but when we come here today, you're not here today. You're here 42 years ago.

"People are still suffering from that night."

