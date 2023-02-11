Two dead and one critical after car enters water in Galway

Two men have died, and a third is in critical condition after a car entered the water at Menlo Pier in Galway.
Gardaí are investigating after receiving the call at around 2.40am on Saturday morning.
Three men were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where two have since passed away.
The third remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical.
Gardaí say the scene at Menlo Pier remains closed off for technical examination and forensic investigators have been requested.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Galway garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.