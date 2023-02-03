Minister makes urgent appeal for halls for refugees

The Integration Minister has urged his Government colleagues to find any available building to help house asylum seekers and refugees.

In a letter, Roderic O'Gorman pleaded for buildings anywhere in the country, with large sports halls where mattresses and sleeping bags could be set up believed to be a priority.

The letter, seen by RTE, also called for conference facilities, art centres, student centres, and any larger buildings that are deemed safe and compliant with fire regulations.

Those seeking international protection here are being told they could be waiting up to four days to hear if accommodation becomes available, as the crisis reaches the worst point “ever seen”.

The Department for Integration said it can no longer provide emergency accommodation to International Protection Applicants (IPAs), as Citywest has reached capacity.

Fiona Hurley, chief executive of the migrant rights centre, Nasc, said it was a “deep failing to reach this point”.

These are some of the worst conditions that we have ever seen for international protection applicants coming to Ireland. It is something that would have been unimaginable even a year ago that we would be openly stating that people would be coming and being on the streets.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are conducting an investigation into a second anti-refugee assault in Dublin this week.

It comes as gardaí investigate calls from a masked speaker at an anti-refugee protest in Finglas on Wednesday evening to march on an immigration centre and “burn them fucking out”.

Detectives in Dublin’s north inner city are investigating a recorded assault on a refugee last Tuesday after he went into Temple Street Children’s Hospital and allegedly said he wanted to rape children.