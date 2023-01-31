Man arrested over murder of Natalie McNally

Man arrested over murder of Natalie McNally
Natalie McNally was stabbed to death in her own home in December (PSNI/PA)
Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 16:34
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh last month.

The 32-year-old was arrested in the Lisburn area on Tuesday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the man was previously arrested on December 19.

A vigil in Natalie McNally’s memory was held at Lurgan Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh, at the weekend (PA)

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan on December 18.

More than 1,000 people gathered at a rally in her memory at Lurgan Park on Saturday.

More in this section

Haircut costs ‘will increase’ if special hospitality VAT rate given the chop Haircut costs ‘will increase’ if special hospitality VAT rate given the chop
Ministers 'committed' to diverting people with mental health issues away from prison Ministers 'committed' to diverting people with mental health issues away from prison
File Pic The Ombudsman for Children's Office has found what it has described as "deplorable" living conditions for children at a Travellers' accommodation needs 'knowingly' neglected
McNallyPlace: Northern Ireland
Leaving Certificate results

Students urged to complete CAO application as deadline approaches

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.209 s