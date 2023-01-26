Vhi to increase prices by 4.8% from March due to rising demand and costs 

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 15:38
David Kent

Health insurer Vhi will increase premiums by an average of 4.8% from March 1.

The company says the increase is due to the rising demand for healthcare and the rising costs of providing healthcare to customers.

It claimed the increase was “necessary to ensure that Vhi can continue to meet the costs of providing healthcare to its customers in 2023 and beyond”. 

Vhi noted demand for healthcare had now returned to pre-pandemic levels, which it said reflected pent-up demand due to reduced access to some services during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Commenting on the price increase, Vhi Insurance managing director Aaron Keogh said: “We understand that our customers are already dealing with the pressure of rising costs across the economy and we have made every effort to keep the price increase as low as possible.

However, because of these cost pressures, the price increase is necessary.

“This is to ensure that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our customers, giving them access to new and innovative drugs, procedures, technologies and services as required to meet their medical needs now and into the future.” 

Mr Keogh added any surplus generated by the company is put back in to “improving services and expanding the care we deliver”. 

He said Vhi was committed to ensuring it could innovate how it delivers healthcare in the future.

He concluded: “VHI exists solely to meet the healthcare needs of our customers and all premium income received is dedicated to delivering and meeting the healthcare needs of our customers and patients."

This is the first price increase by Vhi in two years and follows a price reduction in 2022.

