Worst conditions ‘ever seen’ for asylum seekers in Ireland 

Those seeking international protection here are being told they could be waiting up to four days to hear if accommodation becomes available, as the crisis reaches the worst point “ever seen”.

It comes as the Department for Integration said it can no longer provide emergency accommodation to International Protection Applicants (IPAs), as Citywest has reached capacity.

In the first 15 days of 2023 alone, more than 1,500 people have arrived in Ireland seeking shelter and safety.

One 24-year-old man who arrived from South Africa on Tuesday was brought to the International Protection Office (IPO) from the airport yesterday morning.

“They said they don’t have accommodation for us, so we have to find our own place to sleep,” he said.

He and another man, who met on the plane, were considering sleeping at a doorstep until accommodation is available. Both men were told they could be waiting for up to four days until they hear about available accommodation.

They gave no advice, they asked us to see ourselves out. I’m not even worried, I’m stressed, it’s cold here.

A sign on the door of the IPO on Wednesday read: “Support may be available in the form of food/showers ONLY — Capuchin Day Centre, 29 Bow street.”

Capuchin Day Centre manager Alan Bailey said he was told to expect an influx of people.

Breakfast at the drop-in centre usually caters to around 200 people, while dinners can range from 500 to 600. Mr Bailey expects this to greatly increase.

Lunch served at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin. Breakfast usually caters to around 200 people, while dinners can range from 500 to 600. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins

“The last time this happened, they were sleeping at the airport and they were coming here for meals and that worked out well in so far as it could,” he said.

The homeless centre, which receives €400,000 a year from the Government, has costs of up to €4m in the same period, and runs primarily on donations.

“They come in here and they have their hot meal and in the mornings they can have their shower or see our doctor, but we don’t do accommodation,” he said.

Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, chief executive Fiona Hurley, said it was a “deep failing to reach this point”.

These are some of the worst conditions that we have ever seen for international protection applicants coming to Ireland. It is something that would have been unimaginable even a year ago that we would be openly stating that people would be coming and being on the streets.

Ms Hurley acknowledged the “enormous pressure” the Government is under, before saying:

“The state has a legal obligation to provide accommodation for people who are claiming international protection, so we are currently in breach of that obligation by turning people away.”

Those without accommodation are also restricted in terms of trying to access homeless services.

Although hopeful that further accommodation will become available, Ms Hurley called for temporary measures to be put in place.

“Otherwise, I think we are going to see a lot of people on our streets, and that’s exceptionally dangerous.”