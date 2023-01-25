Murder victim Natalie McNally's brothers will fight for justice until 'dying breath'

The brothers of Armagh murder victim Natalie McNally say they will fight until their "dying breath" if they have to in order to get justice for their sister and her unborn son.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan on the night of December 18.

Her brothers Niall and Declan said they will not rest until they get justice for their sister and nephew.

"We are strong individuals and we will keep going. Even if it takes until our dying breath, we will keep going.

"Every morning, that is one day away from when we last saw Natalie but for all our devastation, every day we have become more determined to get justice for Natalie."

Preparations are getting under way for a rally in Lurgan this weekend to call for an end to violence against women and girls.

Natalie McNally's brothers, from left, Declan, Niall and Brendan during a vigil in early January. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Natalie's brothers want as many people as possible to turn up.

They say everyone is welcome — from Lurgan and beyond.

The pair are hand-delivering leaflets this week to spread the word about the rally. People are encouraged to wear pink or blue in tribute to Natalie and her unborn son.

"We have seen the numbers at Natalie's vigil and we sadly had to see the numbers at her funeral — which we never imagined we would have to go through — but if they are any indication then we expect a few hundred more than that," Niall said.

They said if this rally were being held in someone else's memory then Natalie would have been the first one there.

"That is why we have to do everything in our power for her," said Declan.

While the rally is being held in Natalie's honour, the brothers emphasised it was about more than one woman who lost her life to violence.

"It's about all women, you look back after Natalie's murder to Bruna Fonseca who also lost her life here in Ireland.

"And you are looking back to Lisa Dorian. That family are still fighting for justice. There are plenty more looking back as well."

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.