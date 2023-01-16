Funeral of Bruna Fonseca takes place in her native Brazil

The Brazilian woman who died in violent circumstances in Cork on New Year’s Day has been buried in her native Brazil.

Bruna Fonseca's remains arrived in her home city of Formiga, in the state of Minas Gerais, about 200km northwest of Rio de Janiero, late on Sunday night and were waked in her family home in the city's Quinzinho neighbourhood from early on Monday.

Her funeral took place on Monday evening, with her remains buried alongside her grandparents in the city’s Cemitério do Santíssimo, perched on a hill in the west of the city.

Mourners were led by her father Tadeu José Fonseca, her mother Marina dos Reis Palhares Fonseca, her sisters Izabel Cristina and Fernanda Palhares Fonseca, her brothers-in-law Francisco Rosa Neto and Fabio de Azevedo, and her nieces Maria Luiza and Manuella.

Bruna, a qualified librarian, was working as a contract cleaner in Cork’s Mercy University Hospital while Maria was studying English and working part-time in a hotel gym.

Maria told the Irish Examiner last week of her grief at losing her aunt so far from home, but also how the outpouring of support from the people of Cork and Ireland had given them strength to cope with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that her heartbroken sister, Izabel, visited the spot where Bruna was found dead before bringing her body home for burial.

Izabel wanted to see the make-shift shrine of candles, flowers, and photographs on the path outside the apartment on Cork’s Liberty St where Bruna was found dead on January 1.

“I feel pain knowing that she died here; it moves me. I feel the love that people had for Bruna,” she told the Sunday Independent.

But she also spoke of her grief and regret.

“I should have been here with her. That will remain in my memory. I should have said, ‘I’ll bring you home’. I wanted to be here, but not like this,” she said.

Izabel, whose daughter Maria, 18, travelled to Cork with Bruna last September, accompanied her sister’s remains on the long repatriation journey to their native Brazil over the weekend.

A man who was later charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca was further remanded in custody last week.

Brazilian national Miller Pacheco, 29, is due to appear before Cork District Court again on January 30.