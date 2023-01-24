Forty six children on trolleys in worst paediatric overcrowding on record 

The high level of overcrowding in hospitals is making it difficult to safely treat sick children, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned.

Tuesday marks the worst day on record for paediatric overcrowding, with 46 children waiting for a bed.

The INMO has said the unprecedented numbers are very worrying for staff, patients and parents.

"This is not only dangerous for staff and for patients, it is simply no way to safely treat sick children who are admitted to hospital," INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

"Staffing in our children's hospitals must be a focus for the HSE and Department of Health in the short and long term."

The INMO is engaging with management across all Children's Health Ireland (CHI) sites to request the prioritisation of emergency admission.

Elsewhere, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of people on trolleys, at 60, with Cork University Hospital not far behind at 52.

There are a total of 517 patients around the country waiting for a bed — 403 of those are in emergency departments.