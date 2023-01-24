Businessman admits he did assist Paschal Donohoe with 2020 election donations

The businessman at the centre of the Paschal Donohoe controversy says that he did assist the Public Expenditure Minister in the 2020 election.

Michael Stone has stepped down from two state boards and says that he "did not know" his donations needed to be declared.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr Stone said: "I have known Paschal Donohoe for a number of years and have always held him in high regard for his work done both as a minister and as an elected representative for Dublin Central which includes the area and community where I was born and brought up.

"I have worked closely with him to support the regeneration of Dublin’s north inner city and I know him to be a man of honour and to be committed to public service.

"In the context of the 2016 General Election, as Paschal has already stated, I provided support with postering on a few occasions in Dublin Central.

At the time, I didn’t know that these payments needed to be accounted for in his electoral expenses. I understand and fully accept that his team believed the support I provided to be voluntary.

"In December 2022, Paschal asked me whether I had provided such help with the 2020 election. I mistakenly believed that I had not and told him so.

"On Wednesday, 18th January 2023, I again confirmed to him my mistaken recollection.

"When I heard later that day that the 2020 election had been raised in the Dáil, I had the matter re-checked and discovered that my recollection was wrong and that, in fact, similar assistance had been given with postering in the 2020 election.

"I immediately contacted Paschal and told him so and apologised for my mistake.

"The help given in 2020 was arranged through a member of the Fine Gael team in Dublin Central and I had not discussed it with Paschal at that time.

I can now confirm that in 2020 I paid personally for six people, working in three pairs, to help with postering.

"This assistance was provided on five dates across the campaign period, before and after polling day, at a cost of €972.

"I also arranged to supply some of these individuals with vans for the period they worked which I now know had a commercial value of €434.20.

"I deeply regret any embarrassment that I have caused Paschal for my mistaken recollection in relation to 2020 and for what I thought was modest help for a hardworking honest politician.

"In recent days my roles as Chairperson of the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board and board member of the Land Development Agency have been raised in commentary.

Mr Stone said he regrets any embarassment he may have caused Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

"The work of both bodies is very important and I do not wish this unrelated controversy to be a distraction in any way from their work.

"For that reason, I have very regretfully decided to step down from both bodies on which I have served pro bono and without fees or expenses for a number of years.

"I want to thank my colleagues in both bodies for their friendship shown to me and for the important public service they continue to perform."