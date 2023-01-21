Young doctor dies in 'freak' drowning accident in Mayo

Young doctor dies in 'freak' drowning accident in Mayo

The 30-year-old was dead when taken from the partly submerged vehicle at what is known as Hoban’s Carpark, Castlebar, which is adjacent to the Castlebar River.

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 17:50
Tom Shiel

A young doctor has died in what is believed to have been a freak drowning accident.

Dr Sara Ahmed, who was attached to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, lost her life late last night (Friday) when the car she was driving ended up in a river.

The 30-year-old was dead when taken from the partly submerged vehicle at what is known as Hoban’s Carpark, Castlebar, which is adjacent to the Castlebar River.

Gardai believe that Dr Ahmed was reversing at the time and her car, which breached a safety barrier, ended up in the water.

The river, which drains Lough Lannagh, is particularly swollen at the moment due to recent heavy rainfall.

Shortly before midnight, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car in the river.

Dr Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Shocked medical colleagues at the hospital are being comforted this evening the loss of the popular young medic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More

Garda seriously injured while making arrest in Dublin

More in this section

Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin
FreeNow pulls sponsorship of Tommy Tiernan show after 'unacceptable' joke FreeNow pulls sponsorship of Tommy Tiernan show after 'unacceptable' joke
Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar Woman, 30s, dies after car enters river in Castlebar
road safetyPlace: MayoPlace: CastlebarOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>Fr Micheál, or An tAthair Micheál as he was better known, was the patron of the West on Track campaign. Photo: West On Track, Twitter</p>

'Great and enthusiastic campaigner' Fr Micheál Mac Gréil dies, aged 91

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.305 s