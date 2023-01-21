Garda seriously injured while making arrest in Dublin

A garda is being treated for serious injuries today after being assaulted while arresting a man in his 30s for dangerous driving in Ballymun, Dublin.

Gardaí responded to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at around 11.30am this morning.

"During the course of an arrest, a member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was arrested and was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained."

The member of An Garda Síochána was taken to James Connolly Hospital for their injuries "which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening".

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, especially any road users who were in the area at between 10.30am and noon today, who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Injuries in the line of duty

It follows the President of the Garda Representative Association saying gardaí “will never accept being assaulted as part of our job” following an alleged assault on a garda in Fermoy on Thursday, January 19.

A plain clothes garda was filmed apparently being hit in the face during an anti-refugee protest in the Cork town, with gardaí investigating the incident.

New figures show there were 285 incidents where officers suffered injuries during an attack last year, an increase from the 243 cases that were reported in 2021.

Injuries suffered in the line of duty included head injuries, dislocations, open wounds and bites.