'A new low': Migrants rights groups raise concern as refugees facing homelessness

The government has come under fire from migrant rights organisations who have described the possibility of newly arriving asylum seekers having to sleep on the streets as “a new low” for Ireland.

Urgent action was needed from the Government, not just the Department of Children, John Lannon, CEO of Doras, told Newstalk Breakfast. There should be a coordinated Government approach.

Yesterday, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman said it is likely that the State will not be able to provide accommodation to newly arriving international protection applicants in the coming days.

He said the Citywest transit hub is likely to close to new arrivals due to capacity issues.

It will be the third time that international protection applicants arriving into Ireland will be left without accommodation, with the same situation having happened in September and October last year. Before Christmas, Mr O'Gorman met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko to warn of impending shortages in accommodation for new arrivals.

Mr Lannon said he had a lot of sympathy for the Government and that the Department of Children had done a tremendous amount of work, but they had been in “crisis response mode” since last February.

Ireland had a legal and moral obligation to people arriving in Ireland seeking asylum, fleeing war and persecution.

Every option in terms of accommodation needed to be explored, he urged.

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, Cathal Crowe, said the prudent thing would be to implement capacity mapping to determine where exactly there was accommodation, healthcare, and school places available.

The numbers arriving could be managed better if it was known where there was available capacity.

“We need boots on the ground to determine the parts of the country where there is capacity.”

Mr Lannon also called on the Government to speed up modular housing, to use vacant State lands to build new accommodation, to refurbish old barracks and buildings such as convents for use.

A new permanent reception centre should be built in the long term, but in the short term every available option should be followed up for accommodation to be brought into use.