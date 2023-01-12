First school transfers patronage from Catholic Church under pilot project

A national school in Westmeath is to change its ethos from Catholic to multi-denominational, the first school to do so through a pilot project aimed at improving the divestment process.

With almost 90% of Irish primary schools currently under Catholic patronage, about 5% have a multi-denominational ethos.

The current Government has set a target of increasing the number of multi-denominational primary schools to 400 by 2030.

This would bring the percentage of multi-denominational primary schools to about 13%.

Last March, Education Minister Norma Foley launched a pilot divestment programme in a number of towns and areas of cities that have no multi-denominational primary schools currently.

Corr Na Madadh National School in Athlone is the first to transfer its patronage through the pilot project, from the Catholic Church to Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board.

“I am delighted that this transfer of patronage will increase diversity of provision in the area and that there will be a multi-denominational primary school option for parents in Athlone,” Ms Foley said.

The pilot project, which is being carried out by the Department of Education with the cooperation of the relevant Catholic bishops, is currently running in Arklow, Dundalk, and Youghal, as well as areas in the cities of Cork, Dublin, Limerick, and Galway.

Education Minister Norma Foley: 'I am delighted that this transfer of patronage will increase diversity of provision in the area and that there will be a multi-denominational primary school option for parents in Athlone.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

According to the department, engagement with schools and parents locally should be "largely concluded" by the end of March.

The pilot areas are expected to provide a pathway forward in the process of providing multi-denominational options for parents in other parts of the country in the future.

The Council for Education of the Irish Episcopal Conference, representing the Catholic patrons and relevant bishops, has previously confirmed its willingness to cooperate fully in seeking to facilitate a more diverse school patronage.

As part of the pilot process, the Department of Education made independent facilitators available to work with schools with a view to agreeing on a transfer of patronage and change of ethos, "where there is sufficient demand for this".

Ms Foley thanked the Corr Na Madadh community and school patron for their constructive engagement in the process, and congratulated Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board as incoming patron.

"I also wish to express my thanks to the facilitator appointed by my department to engage with the school community for his diligent work in this regard."