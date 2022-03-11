Cork, Limerick, and Youghal schools to take part in pilot scheme to transfer patronage

Cork, Limerick, and Youghal are among eight towns and cities with no multidenominational primary schools which are to form part of a pilot programme to identify schools which could transfer their patronage.

Most primary schools in Ireland are State-aided parish schools, with the local bishop as patron, although this is changing as demand grows for multidenominational education.

The pilot scheme will assist schools to transfer their patronage. This could mean additional multidenominational schools in either Irish or English or the opportunity for English-medium schools to change to Irish-medium, the Department of Education said.

Any school communities in the pilot areas that are interested in transferring their patronage are now advised to approach their patron to start discussions, the Department said.

The other pilot areas are Arklow, Athlone, Dublin, Dundalk, and Galway.

Education Minister Norma Foley said arrangements are being put in place for discussions which will ultimately lead to an increase in multidenominational primary schools.

“I am delighted to announce that arrangements have been agreed on a process to identify potential schools for a transfer of patronage and change of ethos, in a number of pilot areas,” she said.

The Department and the Church recognise that there is a need for further progress in terms of visible and tangible change to provide more options of multidenominational provision for parents.

Ms Foley expects this agreement will lead to “meaningful engagement with school communities in the pilot areas”.

The process is supported by the Department of Education and the Council for Education of the Irish Episcopal Conference, representing the Catholic patrons.

Any schools which transfer will keep the same roll number, with pupils and staff remaining at the same location.

Currently 89% of primary schools in Ireland have a Catholic ethos, while about 5% have a multidenominational ethos. The remaining primary schools have a religious ethos other than Catholic, mainly Church of Ireland, according to the Department of Education.

“All but one of the 52 new mainstream primary schools established in the last decade to cater for demographic growth are classified as multidenominational, as are the 12 schools established to date under the patronage divesting process,” said a department spokesperson.

In recent years, 12 transfers of mainstream primary school patronage have also taken place, with 11 additional multidenominational education and training board community national schools resulting.

“In addition, an Irish-medium gaelscoil transferred patronage from its Catholic patron to An Foras Pátrúnachta,” said the department spokesman. “This school offers parents of junior infants the choice of undertaking an ethics and morality programme or a Catholic programme.”

An information pack on the transfer of patronage is now available from the Department of Education for schools and families with a dedicated email address provided for individual queries.

The pack includes advice on practical or legal considerations such as staffing, financial considerations, any outstanding liabilities and leasing of the school property.