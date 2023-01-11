Man arrested after woman stabbed in Belfast

Man arrested after woman stabbed in Belfast

The PSNI has appealed for information following a stabbing in Belfast. Picture: PA

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 10:44
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident which occurred in the North Queen Street area on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported at around 10.40pm that a woman had been stabbed.

“The victim suffered lacerations to her legs and was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“A short time later, a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1884 10/01/23.”

