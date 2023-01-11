Flu vaccination clinics to open for children as 700 hospitalised

A surge in flu cases which has seen nearly 700 children hospitalised this winter has prompted the HSE to open walk-in vaccination clinics for children.

The clinics, for children aged two to 17, will offer the nasal flu vaccine free of charge in vaccination centres across the country in response to the rising numbers of cases and the risk of the virus continuing to circulate further.

No appointment is necessary and the vaccine will be available until January 23. The HSE is reminding parents the vaccine is also available from participating GPs and pharmacists. The HSE said that nearly 700 children under the age of 14 have been hospitalised due to flu so far this winter.

Aparna Keegan, specialist in public health medicine and flu lead at the HSE National Immunisation Office, said: “Flu is a serious illness that can be dangerous in children too. We are seeing rising cases of flu in the community, so we are encouraging parents of children aged 2-17 to get their children vaccinated to protect them while there is still time.

“If your child has had the flu vaccine and they come into contact with flu virus, these antibodies will help them fight the flu and reduce the risk of getting sick or needing to go to hospital.”

WHO warning

The move comes as the World Health Organisation has warned that health services are creaking under the strain of viruses, including Covid, RSV, and flu.

WHO emergency lead Mike Ryan called on countries to continue with vaccinations, antigen testing, and ventilation measures to fight Covid-19.

“I remain concerned, as I think we have really underestimated the impact this pandemic has had on society and more particularly on our healthcare workers,” he said.

WHO technical lead on Covid-19 Maria von Kerkove supported his calls, warning: “We had a 22% increase in deaths around the world” from this virus.

“We’re in a position where we can prevent deaths, we just have to use those tools appropriately everywhere.”

The WHO call comes as it emerged that the number of eligible people who availed of Covid-19 vaccine boosters varied from just 8% to 33% across certain electoral areas in the country last year.

A second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was recommended for those aged 65 years and older, healthcare workers, over 12s with a weak immune system or residents of long-term care facilities. A second booster was extended to include people aged 50-plus on August 25.

However, data from the Central Statistics Office shows that in some areas, uptake of the second booster was low. The local electoral areas with the lowest second booster rates were all in the Dublin area, such as Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, where the rate was just 8%, as well as Tallaght-South and the North Inner City. This may partly be due to the younger population make-up of these areas.

The highest uptake of the second booster was 33% in Rathfarnham-Templeogue.

Hospital numbers linked to Covid-19 are at 573 patients, including 35 in intensive care units. The pressures on hospitals from overcrowding and a spike in respiratory illnesses are such that the Irish Medical Organisation has warned of further deaths.

'Avoidable delays'

IMO consultant committee chairman Matthew Sadlier said: “There is a very real likelihood that some patients will have died as a result of avoidable delays in the system in recent weeks.

“There is an even stronger likelihood that we will see further increased deaths and delayed diagnosis because some people who should present at our emergency departments in the coming weeks will not now do so because of fears of what they have recently seen.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will tell Cabinet on Wednesday that the health system remains under severe pressure despite a drop in the number of patients on trolleys.

Mr Donnelly is likely to tell his ministerial colleagues that the situation is “improving” as a result of better management of patients.