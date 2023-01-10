New working group to tackle 'devastating' dog attacks

Fines, enforcement and how dog wardens are deployed will all be scrutinised as part of Government plans to prevent further “devastating” and “deeply disturbing” dog attacks in local communities.

A meeting of ministers has decided that a working group of “all the key players” will be brought together to review what actions are needed to keep both people and animals safe.

It comes after a spate of attacks reported on in the media in recent months, including one incident where a nine-year-old boy was savaged by a dog in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, in November.

Alejandro Miszan suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a pitbull as he played with some friends on a green area.

The Government has said it wants a working group, which is due to meet in the coming days, to report back to it with recommendations on next steps to combat such incidents.

Trina O’Dea was on the campaign trail in the Adare-Rathkeale area of Limerick for the 2019 local elections when she was attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier while out canvassing.

“It lives with me still,” she said.

I have permanent scar damage to my left leg. I don’t have feeling in part of my calf, I still have the teeth marks.

Almost four years on from the incident where she was attacked and suffered injuries, Ms O’Dea says it’s beyond time for proper action to be taken given the regularity of incidents such as these.

She said: “Every time I hear an incident on the radio, I think ‘here we go again’.

“At the end of the day, there needs to be accountability when these things happen. I just feel it’s definitely an area that has been neglected for want of another word. There is a responsibility on enforcement, whoever that happens to be.”

Trina O'Dea: "I have permanent scar damage to my left leg. I don’t have feeling in part of my calf, I still have the teeth marks."

Ms O’Dea suggested that local authorities could take a more active role in enforcement of regulations and legislation around dog ownership, as well as clear guidelines on the repercussions when a serious incident takes place.

“It needs to be done sooner rather than later,” she said.

“Every year it seems there’s a different attack. We’re hearing of horrific ones and of minor ones. That one with that poor boy, one of the worst I’ve heard.”