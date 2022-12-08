Tighter dog ownership controls on the cards following pit bull attack on nine-year-old

The Government is examining how to tighten control on dogs as well as microchipping, licensing, and enforcement, following an attack by a pitbull cross on a young boy.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalgoue is seeking a meeting with two ministerial colleagues to coordinate efforts on establishing changes to dog controls.

He has written to Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, whose department is in charge of the Control of Dogs Act.

He has also written to Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, whose department oversees local authorities who are responsible for policing and enforcement of dogs.

The move comes following an attack by a pitbull cross on 9-year-old Alejandro Miszan, who has been left with serious injuries.

At a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin tasked Mr McConalogue with leading a cross-ministerial response to dog control following the attack which sparked an outpouring of support for the young boy.

Alejandro Miszan was mauled by a pit bull cross while he was playing on a green area of a housing estate in Enniscorthy, Wexford.

The primary school pupil was left with extensive facial injuries and remains in Crumlin Children's Hospital and had to undergo surgery.

Neighbours managed to pull the dog off the boy, and the dog was later put down. Investigations are ongoing into the incident and a number of arrests have been made.

Raul Miszan said his brother currently communicates by writing or making signs, after his lip was bitten off in the attack.

Speaking following the incident, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has questioned why people own dangerous breeds of dogs, telling the Dáil “it is time to go back to the drawing board” in terms of legislation.

He questioned why people are keeping such aggressive breeds of dogs, saying one child being severely injured “is one child too many”.

He said the issue needed to be seriously examined and a cross-departmental approach would be used.

Mr Martin said the first thing was enforcement, to make sure that enforcement was in place and then to look at new legislation.

Meanwhile, Minister McConalogue later today will announce record funding to nearly 100 animal welfare charities as part of his second annual Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

The funding will be announced for the charities at an event in Dublin’s Farmleigh this afternoon.