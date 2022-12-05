Woman, 30s, is second person arrested in connection with Wexford dog attack

A woman has been arrested in relation to an incident where a nine-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy last week.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested this morning, December 5.

She is currently being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a pitbull whilst playing with friends on a green area on the Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy.

It was brought to a halt when passing neighbours intervened.

After the alarm was raised, Alejandro was brought to the local GAA grounds where the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter airlifted him to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

His brother, Raul Miszan said his entire family is in shock and devastated by what happened. He said Alejandro is a friendly child who is loved by everyone.

This woman is the second person arrested in relation to this incident after a man was arrested on November 29.