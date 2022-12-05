Woman, 30s, is second person arrested in connection with Wexford dog attack

Man was arrested in connection with the attack on November 29
Woman, 30s, is second person arrested in connection with Wexford dog attack

Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a pitbull while playing with friends on a green area on the Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy.

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 13:14
Mairead Sheehy

A woman has been arrested in relation to an incident where a nine-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy last week.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested this morning, December 5.

She is currently being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a pitbull whilst playing with friends on a green area on the Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy.

It was brought to a halt when passing neighbours intervened.

After the alarm was raised, Alejandro was brought to the local GAA grounds where the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter airlifted him to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

His brother, Raul Miszan said his entire family is in shock and devastated by what happened. He said Alejandro is a friendly child who is loved by everyone.

This woman is the second person arrested in relation to this incident after a man was arrested on November 29.

Read More

Taoiseach questions why people own dangerous breeds of dogs following attack on nine-year-old 

More in this section

Newry fatal shooting Man 'executed' in Newry named by PSNI
Redheads Are Celebrated At The Annual Irish Redhead Convention Man accused of burglary at Mary Coughlan's home 'threatened to kill singer's son-in-law'
French film star Dany Boon gets judgment against alleged fraudster and linked entities French film star Dany Boon gets judgment against alleged fraudster and linked entities
#Dog AttacksPlace: EnniscorthyPerson: Alejandro Miszan
Woman, 30s, is second person arrested in connection with Wexford dog attack

Drogheda criminal admits facilitating murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s