Seven-day-week plan 'may not work for smaller hospitals'

Patients in smaller hospitals may not benefit from the drive for a seven-day week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says it will consult with members about strike action, and schools warn of absences for the coming weeks

Mr Donnelly met HSE bosses yesterday as efforts continue to offer timely care to patients. Staff have been asked to cover weekends even if not usually rostered on to prevent a build-up similar to that seen on Tuesday, when 938 patients were on trolleys.

“I believe there is an opportunity for some additional senior decision-makers to be on site, where that is possible,” he said.

“It is more difficult, for example, in the smaller hospitals where they have much smaller contingents of staff.”

Speaking briefly to media before meeting the HSE, Mr Donnelly described the crisis as “unacceptable” seven times, but could not guarantee problems can be halted.

“My focus is on keeping the resources in place so that we can continue with this high discharge rate,” he said, referring to a dip in trolley numbers. The HSE is focused on this, he said. “We just need to take that day by day and week by week.”

A 70-year-old woman who spent 57 hours on a chair while attending Cork University Hospital told the Irish Examiner she was “howling in pain”.

Asked if this is “borderline elder abuse” — a term Mr Donnelly used regarding trolleys while in opposition — he said:

It is certainly completely unacceptable. Nobody wants to see this. It is not acceptable where we are at the moment. It is not something that we should see.

Schools are expecting more absences from staff and students amidst the “very significant increase in the usual winter viral infections”.

Schools who spoke to the Irish Examiner said many staff and students were battling respiratory illnesses over the Christmas holidays.

Attendance as pupils returned this week appeared to be steady, but many principals are expecting an increase in the numbers out sick as the current wave of Covid, flu, and RSV continues.

The HSE yesterday sent a message to schools, urging principals to remind staff and parents of the need to stay home if they are unwell.

“We have seen a very significant increase in the usual winter viral infections,” the letter states. “This is because we are all mixing together more.”

Children who are unwell with one infection are more likely to get ‘co-infected’ with another infection which make them more unwell, it says.

Principals were asked to remind families that “the most important measure is to stay home if you are unwell”.

“Many children might have a runny nose or a slight cough in winter season. However, if a child is feeling unwell they should be at home.

Children who have a fever, cough, and sore throat should stay at home until those symptoms have finished.

“Many of the measures that we all got used to with Covid-19 are still important. Hygiene measures such as these should be encouraged for everyone. These measures help stop the spread of infection.”