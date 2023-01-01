Man in custody after body of woman, 28, found at Cork flat

Gardaí in Cork are questioning a man in his 20s after the body of a woman was discovered at a home in the city today.

Bruna Fonseca, aged 28, was found at a residential property on Liberty St, at the back of Washington St, by gardaí and emergency services at around 6.30am.

Emergency services had received a call regarding a disturbance, from a man who met gardaí outside the scene.

He brought gardaí to the flat and paramedics made efforts to resuscitate the woman. However, the Brazilian national was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested and is being held at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. It is understood he is also a Brazilian national and was known to the deceased.

The body of Ms Fonseca was removed from the flat above Picasso Hair Studio at 5 Liberty St this afternoon.

An autopsy was carried out by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster at Cork University Hospital, and gardaí said they would not be releasing the results for operational reasons.

However, it is understood they are following a definite line of inquiry and have already made significant progress in their investigation.

The probe is being led by a senior investigating officer and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to communicate with the family of the deceased.

The scene remained sealed off this evening as gardaí continued their examinations.

They are asking anyone who was in the area on New Year’s Eve and in the early hours of New Year’s Day and who may have information to come forward.

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Minais Gerais in Brazil, was working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork city. She was a qualified librarian and a graduate of the Centro Universitário de Formiga. It is understood she had been living in Ireland for less than a year. In a statement, the hospital said:

On behalf of management and staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork and Bidvest Noonan’s Contract Cleaners we are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of Bruna Fonseca.

"Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil."

Locals and passers-by expressed shock about the passing of the young woman.

"What is the world coming to?" one man said. "The world has gone mad. That is so sad."

Serious assault

Meanwhile, a man aged 18 has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged in connection with a serious assault which left a man aged 29 in a critical condition in hospital.

Jordan Deasy of Ravensdale, Heron’s Rd, Carrigaline, Co Cork, appeared before Cork District Court, where he was charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill in the Glenwood area of Carrigaline on December 28.

Mr Deasy was remanded until his next court appearance at Cork District Court on January 5.

Meanwhile, Mr O'Neill remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery following the incident on Wednesday night.