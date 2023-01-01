Man, 18, charged with Carrigaline assault 'destroyed phone before arrest'

A man aged 18 has appeared in court, charged in connection with a serious assault which left a man aged 29 in a critical condition in hospital.

Jordan Deasy of Ravensdale, Heron’s Rd, in Carrigaline, Co Cork, appeared before Cork District Court where he was charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill in the Glenwood area of Carrigaline on December 28.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. He said that Mr Deasy made no reply when the charge was put to him at Togher Garda Station in Cork city at 10.30pm yesterday.

Det Garda Healy objected to bail, arising out of the seriousness of the charge. He told Judge John King that the nature of the evidence against Mr Deasy was strong, given that the assault was captured on CCTV.

Det Garda Healy said that Mr Deasy had admitted his involvement in the assault and that there was witness evidence linking the accused to the scene.

He said that clothing seized from Mr Deasy was a match to CCTV footage featuring a man, allegedly carrying out the assault, taken from the scene.

Det Garda Healy said that Mr Deasy failed to go home following the assault and went to another location. He further stated that Mr Deasy destroyed his phone and Sim card prior to his arrest.

He expressed concern that Mr Deasy would commit further serious offences if granted bail in the case. He added that Mr Deasy was unlikely to turn up for court in the event of bail being extended to him.

Garda forensics officers examine the scene on Thursday morning after a serious assault at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline. Picture: Larry Cummins

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said that her client was willing to meet stringent bail conditions such as signing on daily, residing at his home address, and being contactable by gardaí by phone around the clock.

She said that the accused was also willing to obey a curfew. However, Det Garda Healy indicated that he would not be satisfied with such measures.

Judge King said that the objections to bail in the case were “well founded".

He remanded the accused in custody until his next court appearance at Cork District Court on January 5. Mr Deasy will appear by video link on that occasion and DPP directions on the case are expected on that date.

Free legal aid was granted in the case as Mr Deasy is unemployed.

Meanwhile, the victim in the case remains in Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery following the incident on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, with Mr O'Neill being treated by paramedics at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to hospital.