Pedestrian in critical condition following Co Antrim collision

Police are appealing for information after a woman was struck with a car in Ballymena (Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 15:34
Michelle Devane, PA

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Antrim.

The incident happened on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena on Friday evening.

Police said a report was received shortly after 7pm that a silver Vauxhall Astra car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital following the collision, where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Astra was spoken to by officers at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.

Man charged over Cork hit and run which left 65-year-old man critically injured

