Man charged over Cork hit and run which left 65-year-old man critically injured

A 33-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of a west Cork court in connection with a hit and run incident which has left a 65-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork was before Bandon District Court where he was charged in relation to a hit and run incident which occurred at Dunkereen Cross, near Innishannon, Co Cork at 9.50am on December 29. The incident involved a crash between two vehicles.

Det Garda Manus O’Donnell gave evidence of arrest charge and caution in relation to the four charges facing the accused. The court heard that Mr Bezverkhyi was charged with failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of the occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

Det Garda O’Donnell told Judge James McNulty that Mr Bezverkhyi was arrested at 2.52pm on December 30. The court heard that when the Ukrainian national was subsequently charged under caution he expressed remorse for what had occurred.

Det Garda O’Donnell said that various admissions were made by Mr Bezverkhyi at Bandon Garda Station.

“To the first charge he said ‘I am guilty I want to apologise.’ (He subsequently said) ‘I am sorry, very sorry for what happened. I have no excuse. I am very sorry for my actions.’” Mr Bezverkhyi had been arrested for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, defence solicitor Myra Dineen said that her client had “expressed remorse” for what had occurred.

Ms Dineen said that she would make an application for bail when her client was next before the court. She reserved her position in relation to bail until then as she needs to make further enquiries with her client. Mr Bezverkhyi required the assistance of a translator in court.

Ms Dineen said that her client had a 12 year work history in ventilation and air conditioning. Free legal aid was granted after the court heard that the accused was a man of limited circumstances who was living in rented accommodation. Gardaí have indicated that they will be opposing bail when Mr Bezverkhyi appears before the court next. The injured party, Paudie Palmer, is in Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as being “critical but stable.”

Judge McNulty remanded Mr Bezverkhyi in custody until his next court appearance before Bandon District Court on January 5 next.