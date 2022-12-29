Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing teen last seen in Cork

Ali Brdar

Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 17:36
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.

Ali Brdar was last seen in the village of Shanballymore, near Kildorrery, Co Cork, yesterday evening, Wednesday, December 28.

Ali is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Ali was wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike jacket and white runners.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Serious assault renews calls for improved Garda presence in Carrigaline 

