Man, 40s, found with serious injuries in Co Louth dies

Gardaí are investigating after a man who was found with serious injuries earlier this week died on Christmas Eve.
The man, who's in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday, December 22 at a residence in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth.
He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he passed away yesterday evening.
"The office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday December 26, 2022, the results of which will assist in determining the course of the investigation," said a garda spokesperson.
"A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullan Park has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit," it was added.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.