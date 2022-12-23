'A lot of anger in Co Clare' after death of teenager at Limerick hospital

There is “a lot of anger” in Co Clare as an investigation begins into the death of a teenager from meningitis while at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), a local patient advocate said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for a swift and thorough investigation by the HSE into the death of Aoife Johnston, 16, from Shannon in Co Clare, who died from meningitis on Monday.

MidWest Hospital Campaign spokesperson Noeleen Moran said: “It is extremely frustrating for people here, there is an awful lot of anger in Clare especially that this has happened.”

Ms Moran is not familiar with this case; however, she said emotions are high following reports that the young girl spent up to 16 hours on a trolley.

“It is horrendous. We hope there would be some action now but there doesn’t seem to be,” she said.

Referring to fellow advocates who lost family members following long trolley waits, she said: “We thought after Marie’s (McMahon) husband dying, that something would happen, then we heard about Eve (Cleary) and it just continues.”

On the day Ms Johnston passed away, 92 patients were on trolleys at UHL, said the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

'Just devastating'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “It’s just devastating for the family, particularly at this time of year, and I want to express my condolences to her family and friends, and of course, to anyone who knew her.”

"My understanding is that a Serious Incident Management Team has now been established and that's going to review her treatment. I do think it's important not to jump to conclusions at this stage,” he told the Irish Examiner.

He said he would be seeking assurance from the HSE the investigation will be done as thoroughly and as quickly as possible, saying: "I know that's what the family expects, and that’s what they have a right to expect.”

Mr Varadkar added: “I am a former NCHD and former GP and that's exactly why I wouldn't jump to conclusions as to what happened in terms of her treatment or care, and it is really important that an investigation is carried out and that the case is fully reviewed so that we can understand whether what happened was preventable or not, and what can be done in the future to improve the situation.”

The tragedy comes despite ongoing work between the hospital and the HSE’s national support team around the serious overcrowding. The HSE team has been working directly with UHL since the summer.

The INMO has once again highlighted problems nurses experience in Limerick.

“INMO members are reporting serious delays in triage and assessment of patients by doctors in the emergency department. Further delays on top of high patients without a bed is compromising care and outcomes for patients,” said assistant director of industrial relations Mary Fogarty.

A spokesman for UL Hospitals Group said they extend “sincere condolences to the family following their devastating loss”.

They are unable to say yet when this investigation is expected to conclude.

“UL Hospitals Group can confirm that following the death of a teenager from meningitis in University Hospital Limerick on 19th December a Serious Incident Management Team has been established and a comprehensive investigation will take place,” he said.