HSE forms crisis team as health service faces 'highest pressure ever seen' 

HSE chief executive Stephen Mulvany said it is looking 'increasingly likely' the demand for health services will rise well above anything seen before. Picture: Brian Lawless

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 20:55
Mairead Sheehy

The HSE has established a National Crisis Management Team and warned the anticipated surge in winter virus infections in the coming days will "bring the highest pressure on the State’s health service that has ever been seen".

It said it expects flu and Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation numbers to rise "very rapidly in the coming few weeks" and that will seriously impact hospitals and emergency departments as well as GP and GP out-of-hours services.

HSE chief executive Stephen Mulvany said: “It is now looking increasingly likely that we will see the demand for health services rising well above anything we have seen before. 

"It is therefore critical that we continue to prepare to the maximum level possible for the projected further surge in demand for services in late December and early January."

The HSE said that, from its preliminary analysis, there could be more than 900 patients in hospital with flu in the first week in January, with that number likely continuing to rise further into the month.

Regarding Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses, we are now seeing a higher number of hospitalised cases this winter than had been anticipated in our more pessimistic projections.

"“As of 8am on Thursday there were 656 people in hospital with Covid-19, 26 of whom were confirmed cases in ICU," it said.

The HSE also pointed out that National Crisis Management Teams (NCMTs) are only established when needed for the "highest level of escalation of an issue". They involve senior healthcare leaders with relevant specialists "to put national focus on a particular matter".

"The NCMT, composed of senior health service leadership including representatives of hospital groups and community healthcare organisations, will give national support and guidance to the response of hospitals and community services throughout the country," it said.

Commenting on the establishment of the HSE Crisis Management Team a General Secretary for Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said: “We are disappointed that the HSE has once again waited until the crisis, which was predicted in July, was in full flow to establish a crisis management team. We firmly believe that this group should be meeting daily, not three times a week."

The INMO said they had "sought confirmation" ensuring that managers would be available to frontline staff "at all times over the Christmas and new year period" to help them with the "non-clinical issues that are associated with a crisis of this nature".

“Nurses, midwives and other essential healthcare workers should be supported in every possible way over what is going to be an incredibly difficult few weeks.

“The HSE must be prepared to provide them with whatever essential resources they need including additional staff until the end of February at the very least.”


