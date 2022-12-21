HSE chief clinical officer confirms 75% spike in Covid and flu cases in just one week

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer has urged people to wear masks in any crowded areas or in the company of an older person after a "significant and worrying" rise in Covid and flu cases in only the last number of days.

Dr Colm Henry revealed:

Covid cases are up 75% in a week, and hospitalisations up 90% in December

Influenza up 75% in one week, hospitalisations up 35%

RSV figures at a five-year high.

“We're seeing end-to-end system pressure on hospitals and general practice," Dr Henry told RTÉ radio. He said GPs in particular are under pressure.

However, he also said many people will be able to carry on as normal this Christmas.

“Every winter does see circulating viruses, long before Covid, this winter is no difference. We're seeing lots of viruses, the great majority of which do not cause major harm," he said.

“People will know that a runny nose, a cough, low fever does not constitute something serious enough to go to a GP or hospital.

“We would appeal to people to wear masks on public transport, in any setting where there's any congestion and when they're in the company of older people.”

Ireland’s initial vaccination rate was among the highest in the EU, but Dr Henry said the subsequent booster jabs have not seen a similar uptake.

“We are seeing waning uptake of vaccinations, which is a concern to us because it doesn't, we know also that vaccination can wane in terms of protection after a number of months.

“The primary vaccine course - there was a 96% uptake, booster 1 course saw a 77% uptake, booster 2 (for those aged over 50) was 46%, which is a disappointing drop.

“Booster 3 (for those aged 65+) is at 37%, relatively good against other countries in Europe, but we want to see improvement.” Dr Henry explained that the HSE want to see this improvement as there is “end-to-end” pressure on the who health system, not just hospitals.

“People tend to focus on trollies and hospital congestion. That is a significant concern to us but we're also seeing significant impact on GPs.

"We’re appealing to people - for the great majority of these circulating viruses, they are self-limiting illnesses.

“You can stay at home, you can manage yourself, there's information on undertheweather.ie. People will be familiar with the symptoms that don't constitute an illness serious enough to go to a GP or a hospital.

“A low fever, a cough, a sore throat. If children are eating well and in good form, there is no need to seek medical help.”

Earlier this week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for "full winter measures" to be brought in to help deal with the pressure.

Dr Henry confirmed it will happen “this week”, but added that there have been 100,000 more presentations to emergency departments than there were in 2019, including a 15% increase in presentations for people aged 75 and over.

Dr Henry also confirmed that four people have died from Strep A in Ireland, though said that these cases are “exceptionally rare".