Foundation set up in memory of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke 

Dillon Quirke: The foundation plans to screen GAA players for the syndrome and a GoFundMe has been set to raise awareness and funds. Picture: Inpho 

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 16:00
Sean Ryan

A foundation set up in memory of a Tipperary hurler who died while in action for his club has raised almost €30,000.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation has been set up in memory of the late Dillon Quirke who collapsed and died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) on August 5, 2022, in Semple Stadium. He had been playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore against Kilruane McDonagh in the Tipperary championship.

The foundation plans to screen GAA players for the syndrome and a GoFundMe has been set to raise awareness and funds.

As well as winning minor and U21 All-Ireland medals with Tipperary, Quirke was ever-present in this year's senior hurling team at wingback. 

The foundation is run by Quirke's parents Dan and Hazel and his sisters Kellie and Shannon.

"Sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) takes 100 young lives in Ireland every year. Our aim is to raise awareness and save lives by screening every GAA player both male and female from the age of 12 upwards," they said on a fundraising page.

Fundraiser

There will be a fundraiser when Tipperary play Kilkenny on Sunday, February 19, with proceeds going towards the screening process.

The initiative is also been backed by local politicians in the county. Local TD and family friend Jackie Cahill urged people to donate to the foundation.

"Our thoughts are with Hazel, Dan, Shannon and Kellie at this difficult time and well done on creating such a positive initiative in Dillon’s name’’

People can donate by going to GoFundMe.com.

