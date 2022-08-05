Tipperary senior hurling game abandoned after player collapses on the pitch

The incident happened during the game between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium
File Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 23:27

A senior hurling match in Tipperary was abandoned this evening after a player collapsed on the pitch.

The second-round Senior Hurling Championship fixture between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium in Thurles tonight was abandoned when the player collapsed a couple of minutes before halftime.

He was given medical treatment by players and Knights of Malta before being taken to hospital by paramedics. 

The referee, after consultation with both management teams, indicated he was then abandoning the game. 

More to follow . . .

