Temperatures to rise this weekend before further cold snap in Christmas week

Temperatures are set to rise this weekend before gradually decreasing again throughout next week, according to Met Éireann.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the entire country as temperatures last night were widely forecast to fall to lows of -8C.

The warning, which was issued last weekend, is in effect until midday today.

A separate status orange low temperature and ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan came into place at 6pm Wednesday until 12pm today, with lows of -5C forecast.

According to Met Éireann, this evening will see rain and sleet in many parts of the country with the forecasters saying outbreaks of rain and sleet will become more widespread tonight with some turning to snow, especially over higher ground.

Temperatures are set to gradually increase over the weekend with lows of 2C on Saturday night, while afternoon highs will range 10C to 13C further south on Sunday.

However, the forecaster said it looks to gradually get colder again throughout next week.

This comes as both Cork and Cavan saw temperatures fall to a bitterly cold -9C on Wednesday night.

The public has been warned of treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, the potential for supply disruption, slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation, and burst water pipes and damage to engines.

The ongoing cold snap will also pose increased risks to vulnerable members of the community and to animal and livestock welfare issues.

Meanwhile, gardaí have appealed to motorists to be careful on the roads in the run-up to Christmas given that an orange weather warning is in place.

The appeal was made as part of a wider road safety launch, where it was revealed that 116 people have been arrested for drink-driving in the last week alone.

So far this month, gardaí reported 5,873 speeding offences and 260 arrests for driving under the influence, 55 of which are on suspicion of drug driving.

To date, 152 people have lost their lives on Ireland’s roads, 25 more than on the same date in 2021.

There have also been 1,156 collisions causing serious injury.

Some 126 seatbelt offences have been identified while 391 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving were reported by gardaí have said the highest risk time for fatal or serious road traffic collisions during the Christmas period is between midday and 9pm — with over half (55%) of incidents occurring within this timeframe.

More specifically, 21% occurred between 3pm and 6pm, according to data compiled over the past 12 years indicates that.