Man accused of hammer attack in Cork city sent for trial

A 38-year-old man facing charges related to a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries has been sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed that Ian Horgan had been served with a book of evidence through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, at Cork District Court. The accused is in custody and appeared by video link from prison having been refused bail as a result of a prosecution objection.