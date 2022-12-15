Man accused of hammer attack in Cork city sent for trial

The attack, which is claimed to have happened during a burglary is said to have left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries
Man accused of hammer attack in Cork city sent for trial

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30. File picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 17:48
Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man facing charges related to a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries has been sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed that Ian Horgan had been served with a book of evidence through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, at Cork District Court. The accused is in custody and appeared by video link from prison having been refused bail as a result of a prosecution objection.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30.

Judge Kelleher gave the accused the alibi warning which requires him to inform the gardaí of any witnesses he might call if he is relying on an alibi defence.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought charges against the defendant of wielding a hammer during an alleged burglary as well as a serious assault on a young man and assault causing harm to the man’s mother.

Ian Horgan of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, County Cork, is charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, aggravated burglary at the house on the afternoon of March 26 and production of a hammer at the time.

It was reported at the time that Mr Baker was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

Read More

File sent to DPP in alleged hammer attack case in Cork

More in this section

PSNI stock Police appeal for information after death of woman in Co Down
Inquest hears Gsoc have compiled draft report on Garda shooting of George Nkencho Inquest hears Gsoc have compiled draft report on Garda shooting of George Nkencho
Gerry Hutch court case Dowdall: 'You are doing your utmost best to destroy me'
#CourtsPlace: CorkPerson: Ian Horgan
<p>Aaron Connolly (pictured) had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Reilly (18) at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer on May 26, 2018. File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Aaron Connolly found guilty of murdering teenager Cameron Reilly

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s