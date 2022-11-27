Vicky Phelan donated €30k to local cancer support group

Vicky Phelan donated €30k to local cancer support group

A photo of Vicky Phelan and a book of condolence in front of the alter at the memorial celebration at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 20:30
Olivia Kelleher, in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny

Vicky Phelan donated €30,000 to a cancer support group in her native Mooncoin in Co Kilkenny to provide support to locals during their darkest times, it has been revealed.

Details of the donation emerged after a memorial celebration in the CervicalCheck campaigner's honour heard her described as "the best president Ireland never had".

Hundreds of people gathered at the town's Church of the Assumption to honour Vicky Phelan who died on November 14, while thousands more watched the ceremony on a online livestream.

Among those who attended in person were family and friends, former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, Labour TD Alan Kelly and her solicitor Cian O’Carroll.

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny today for the memorial celebration honouring the late Vicky Phelan. Picture: Dan Linehan
Charlie Bird and his wife Claire in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny today for the memorial celebration honouring the late Vicky Phelan. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, who lost his then 35-year-old wife Irene to cervical cancer in 2017 told those present this was the second time in his life that he had to stand up in front of a crowd and talk about an “amazing woman” who had left the world prematurely.

After the celebration, people gathered in the nearby community centre, among them former Fianna Fáil councillor Cora Lane. She said: 

We started up a cancer group where we help people who have cancer. Vicky gave us €30,000 to help set that up. That was Vicky. 

Looking up at the triptych portrait of Vicky which was on display in the community centre one pensioner, who declined to be named, said that the young women of Ireland will never know how much they owe to Vicky.

“She has left such a legacy behind. All the young girls coming up should thank her. 

"We would all love to have been at the funeral but this [the memorial celebration] is great for everybody. It gives us a chance to say goodbye.”

Celebration of Vicky Phelan's life hears she was 'the best president Ireland never had'
 

