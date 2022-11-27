Celebration of Vicky Phelan's life hears she was 'the best president Ireland never had'

The late Vicky Phelan was often described as “the best president Ireland never had" and to her younger brother Jonnie, the sky was the limit when it came to what the CervicalCheck could have achieved.

Jonnie told a memorial celebration in Vicky's native Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny that when they were growing up he always looked up to his academic and funny older sister.

“I always admired Vicky’s intelligence. It just blew me away to be honest. I was in awe of Vicky since I was young and her dedication and her determination to her studies. I have a vivid image in my head of Vicky wearing her Bros jumper that Mam made and studying on her Bros desk that Dad made," he told the gathering in the Church of the Assumption.

"How she ever did anything with three noisy gits (of brothers) in the next room blaring heavy metal is beyond me. Though I do recall being at the end of a few choice words. Vicky didn’t mince her words.”

Friend and fellow campaigner Charlie Bird offers a thumbs up as he arrived for the memorial celebration for the late Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. Picture: Dan Linehan

Jonnie said Vicky was dedicated to her schoolwork and had a full timetable on the go during her Leaving Certificate.

“If someone called in for Vicky and asked her to go for a walk Vicky's response would be 'I still have fifteen minutes' (left of study time)'. If someone called for me in the first fifteen minutes, I was gone. There was Vicky’s determination. Her drive to succeed. Her desire to become something more. Every minute mattered then. And just like in the last few years she made every minute matter."

He said even when his sister's life was coming to an end she still gave her time to other people.

"Time was something Vicky got every single drop out of.”

Jonnie said if Vicky had been given more time “the sky is the limit as to what she could have achieved".

"People said she was ‘the best president we never had. I believe Vicky could have been so much more than that. It fills our family with immense pride knowing what Vicky has achieved."

He said his older sister had demanded to be put in school at three and a half years old.

Vicky's husband Jim and family members passing the big screen outside the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin as they arrive. Picture: Dan Linehan

"As a child even then she was preparing herself for greatness and preparing herself for the chance to show what she was capable of," he said.

"The most heart-wrenching thing of all is the circumstances where she ended up showing what she was capable of," he said.

The one thing I can take solace in is a nation of people got to love a girl as much as our family loved her.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Lyndsey said Vicky always gave of her time even when she was really ill.

Vicky was “always looking for answers” and “wasn’t afraid of anyone".

“That is what I loved about her. A fearless warrior. She touched countless thousands of lives. Her fame was not something she wanted. She wanted to help others. She wanted change and she made sure she made a difference.”

Lyndsey said Vicky taught people “to ask questions” and to “speak up” adding that her sister wanted “to put on a day for everyone to come and celebrate her life".

Angela O'Keeffe, a colleague of Vicky Phelan's in WIT, signing a book of condolence in front of the alter at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin. Picture: Dan Linehan

Meanwhile, the celebration featured musical tributes from The Stunning, Bressie and members of Mount Sion choir. Attendees included her family and friends, former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, Labour TD Alan Kelly, and her solicitor Cian O’Carroll.

Her nieces, nephews and children Amelia and Darragh brought symbols of her life to the altar.

Darragh carried her doctoral cap from her alma mater in Limerick. He also brought a gavel to represent her fight for justice for the women of Ireland.

Amelia carried a picture of their cat, Luna, who was described as an "integral member of the Kelly family". Sand from Doonbeg beach was also among the gifts representing the feeling of peace Vicky felt when she was by the sea.

Cervical Check campaigners Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap chat outside the church as they arrived for today's memorial celebration for the late Vicky Phelan. Picture: Dan Linehan

The service started with Vicky’s parents Gaby and John lighting seven candles in memory of their daughter.

Meanwhile, family friend John Wall, speaking on behalf of Vicky’s husband Jim and their two children, said that they were incredibly proud of Vicky.

“All that she achieved and the amazing person that she was. Through the toughest of times she shared incredible strength looking after us, looking out for us and ensuring we did our best as a family.”

Speeches were also made by family friends in addition to CervicalCheck campaigners Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap.

Stephen lost his then 35-year-old wife Irene to cervical cancer in 2017. He said that this was the second time in his life that he had to stand up in front of a crowd and talk about an “amazing woman” who had left the world prematurely.

Hundreds of people attended the celebration whilst the online live stream was watched by close to 4,000 people.

Following the service family and friends went to the local community centre in which a portrait of Vicky took pride of place. Tea and cakes were served whilst locals exchanged memories of their favourite daughter.