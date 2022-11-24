Six arrested as Gardaí join global take-down of 'spoofing' cybercrime website

Six people have been arrested after Gardaí joined police forces from across the world to take down an international 'spoofing' cybercrime website.

The website iSpoof.cc allowed fraudsters to impersonate trusted corporations or contacts to access sensitive information from victims - a type of cybercrime known as ‘spoofing’.

It is estimated that victims have lost more than €115m globally through the 'iSpoof' site.

Between November 8 and 9, Gardaí carried out 17 searches in Dublin, Meath, and Louth and seized 132 electronic devices.

64 suspect bank accounts were also identified.

Gardaí joined authorities across Europe, Australia, the US, Ukraine, and Canada in the global criminal investigation. The Operation has been led by the London Metropolitan Police.

On November 8, 2022, the website and server were seized and taken offline by US and Ukrainian authorities.

The website has now been replaced by a ‘splash screen video’.

iSpoof.cc was designed to allow people to make telephone calls and or send text messages from ‘spoofed’ numbers that appear to be from genuine telephone numbers such as government departments, business organisations, or delivery companies.

The investigations showed that the website was potentially used by 21,000 users worldwide.

In the 12 months until August 2022 around 10 million fraudulent calls were made globally via iSpoof.

Speaking about An Garda Síochána's participation in the operation, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Organised and Serious Crime said: "Over recent months we are all aware of the proliferation of ‘spoof’ and scam phonecalls.

"An Garda Síochána, working with our International Law Enforcement partners, is playing our part in targeting and degrading the activities of Organised Crime Groups.

"The activities earlier this month is the start of a significant investigation being led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau which will bring those involved in these criminal activities in this jurisdiction before the courts here in Ireland.”

This was an evidence-gathering phase of the operation in Ireland and investigations are ongoing.