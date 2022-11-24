Cork's 'college of the future' and major expansion of MTU to be announced today

Two third-level campuses in Cork's Bishopstown are set to be upgraded following today's ministerial announcement
A 2014 aerial view of the MTU (then CIT) campus in Bishopstown, Cork. As well as the renovation of MTU's facilities, the nearby ETB will be upgraded to a 'college of the future'. Picture: Denis Scannell/Irish Examiner

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 06:00
Eoin English

A digital ‘college of the future’ is to be built in Cork City, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

And plans for a multi-million expansion and refurbishment of the MTU main campus buildings in the city’s western suburbs are also set to take a big step forward.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is expected to unveil details of the two regionally significant education projects during a visit to the city today. Both projects will be located close to each other in Bishopstown.

Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy presenting Brian Daly with his Level 6 Craft Electrical certificate lat month, with Cork College of FET manager Valerie Cowman, and Cork ETB further education and training director John Fitzgibbon. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy presenting Brian Daly with his Level 6 Craft Electrical certificate lat month, with Cork College of FET manager Valerie Cowman, and Cork ETB further education and training director John Fitzgibbon. Picture: Jim Coughlan

It is understood that Mr Harris will confirm that the Cork Education and Training Board’s Bishopstown campus is to be converted into a new digital further education centre and become a ‘college of the future’ — one of just 10 to be developed nationwide.

While the details have yet to be announced, it is understood that the new facility on Melbourn Rd will feature digital teaching and learning facilities, with remote teaching facilities, to cater for up to 500 learners.

And, across the road at MTU’s Bishopstown campus, the minister is expected to confirm that it has been cleared to move to the next step of the process to deliver a significant upgrade and extension of several of its buildings, to cater for up to an additional 1,500 students.

MTU has plans for expansion, upgrades, and repurposing of existing buildings, some of which were built in 1974. 

The plans, which will be delivered in stages, include the repurposing of its sports hall for more classrooms, an extension of the main building in three separate areas, and the addition of an extra floor to another part of the building, along with a refurbishment of that structure. 

MTU has now been cleared to submit a business case for its projects.

MTU has more than 18,000 students across six campuses and offers more than 140 programmes of study.

It is understood that Mr Harris will also announce funding for a new Youthreach facility on the site of Mallow’s College of Further Education centre.

