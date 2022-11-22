Just 77% of climate action measures delivered

The Government has failed to deliver 166 climate action measures which must be implemented if we are to meet carbon reduction targets.

Just 77%, or 542 of 708, of the measures contained in the Climate Action Plan that were due for completion by September were delivered on time.

However, in the third quarter of this year the delivery rate dropped to 60%, with 74 of 124 measures completed on schedule.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stressed the need for implementation of all climate policies, plus further new measures, to meet 2030 targets and put Ireland on track for climate neutrality by 2050.

Capacity and capability constraints across the public sector were among the reasons given for the lack of delivery.

Departments also stated that a reliance on external expertise has resulted in procurement difficulties and lengthy stakeholder consultation processes.

The Taoiseach updated Cabinet on the progress made on the plan, which included an increase of use in clover for grazing, interim planning exemptions for solar panels, afforestation projects for native trees and the enacting of the circular economy bill.

Meanwhile, all departments are to be asked to carry out sectoral analysis on how they can restore eco-systems, including freshwater, coastal the marine environments. The plan will also set targets for the restoration of urban ecosystems, pollinator populations, and farming.

Minister Darragh O'Brien brought forward the memo to Cabinet on reversing biodiversity loss and to restore ecosystems by 2050.

Mr O’Brien also updated colleagues on the significant progress made regarding the European Commission peatlands infringement case.

This follows a recent Additional Reasoned Opinion to Ireland by the European Commission alleging failures in the implementation of the Habitats DirectiveHabitats Directive and the damage caused by peat extraction in raised and blanket bog Special Areas of Conservation.

Ireland's response to this is being drafted by National Parks and Wildlife Service with the assistance of the Chief State Solicitors Office and Attorney General.

The memo detailed progress made, including the publication of the National Peatlands Strategy and the National Raised Bog Special Areas of Conservation Management Plan, the establishment of the Peatlands Council, a compensation scheme for turf cutters and an accelerated peatlands restoration programme

Separately, Minister Michael McGrath got Government to agree a supplementary estimate of €654.5m for the Department of Enterprise.

This is to cover the cost of estimated payments under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme this year and the 2022 costs of pay increases under the Building Momentum public sector pay deal extension.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan told the meeting, that his department currently has an underspend of €190m, partly due to delays to the delivery of new buses and a small number of timing issues in relation to road renewal.